Is government exploring plan to convert lavatory waste into drinking water?

The government is reportedly considering launching a trial of water recycling projects, one of which is turning lavatory waste into drinking water.

It has been reported that ministers explore so-called “toilet-to-tap” proposals and other water-reuse schemes.

Cranfield University has been appointed to undertake a study about public views on water recycling.

That will be followed by a report that will include strategies and recommendations to inform the public about water recycling.

Reports claim that the study will also look at whether people are accepting of toilet water being treated before going to households’ taps.

The Environment Agency’s “National Framework for Water Resources” had previously set out that an additional 25% of the current daily volume put into our public water supply will be needed in England by 2050 to meet future pressures on public supply.

The framework which was launched in March 2020 looks to ease pressure on future water supplies by reducing demand to an average of 110 litres per person per day by 2050.

A DWI spokesperson told ELN: “Drinking water is a valuable resource. Its availability and resilience is something we have come to expect. However, increasing demand and the impact of climate change means that we need to consider alternative solutions to ensure a sufficient supply for the future.

“Water recycling is a promising alternative. We have already demonstrated our ability to ‘recycle’ water through the processes we use to treat wastewater to a standard where it can be discharged into our watercourses.

“An enhanced process for water recycling would deliver more clean water, more efficiently, to consumers.

“The DWI has commissioned an innovative research project to gauge consumer perceptions around water recycling to determine the future acceptability of the alternative approaches”.

ELN has approached Cranfield University for a response.