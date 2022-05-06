Scottish whisky distilleries raise a green glass to decarbonisation

A project that aims to make Scotland’s national drink greener has been launched.

ScottishPower has announced a new partnership with carbon capture business Storegga to build a hydrogen plant in the Scottish Highland to produce green fuel whisky distilleries, food production and the transport sector.

Located in the north of Inverness, Scotland, the project is designed to deliver up to 20 tonnes of green hydrogen every day.

The green hydrogen will be provided to distilleries to decarbonise their production processes.

The “Cromarty Hydrogen Project” follows a feasibility study undertaken in collaboration with major distillers Diageo, Glenmorangie, and Whyte & Mackay – all of which have operations in the Cromarty region.

Barry Carruthers, Hydrogen Director at ScottishPower, said: “We can now get to work on turning plans on paper into tangible and deliverable projects that will transform industry in the Highlands – making a long and lasting difference for people, businesses and communities.”

Andrew Brown, Head of Hydrogen at Storegga, said: “The Cromarty Green Hydrogen Project is expected to be the UK’s largest green hydrogen facility when it commences operations in 2024 and is expected to rapidly expand thereafter.”

Last year, the Scotch Whisky Association has committed to reaching net zero emissions in its operations by 2040.