UK’s EV sales continued to boom in April

Sales of new BEVs increased by more than 40% compared with April 2021, according to a new report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 9 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) across the UK continued to rise last month.

The latest report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) suggests battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations increased year on year by more than 40% in April.

The data shows that more than 12,800 BEVs joined UK streets last month.

The SMMT anticipates that plug-in cars will account for more than a quarter of the market this year.

Last month was marked by a 15.8% drop in the total new car registrations – that was mainly due to supply chain shortages, including semiconductors.

The authors of the report call for additional measures to encourage customers to make the switch to ‘cleaner’ vehicles.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Accelerating the transformation of the new car market and the carbon savings demanded of road transport in such difficult times requires not just the resolution of supply issues, however, but a broader package of measures that encourages customer demand and addresses obstacles, the biggest of which remains charging anxiety.”

