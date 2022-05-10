Government consults on Scottish expansion of Warm Home Discount

The government seeks views on expanding the Warm Home Discount scheme in Scotland.

The move could help an estimated total of 280,000 low-income households pay their bills as the cost of living rises.

The new proposals could see the programme expanded by £13 million and extended for 3 more years.

Proposals for supplier participation thresholds would also be lowered, enabling more energy suppliers to participate, particularly from 2023 to 2024 onwards.

UK government Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “We recognise the pressures that people living in Scotland are facing with the cost of living. That is why we are expanding the Warm Home Discount and increasing the amount households receive so those most in need are supported to heat their homes.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “Rebates of £150 through the Warm Home Discount will help to directly address the issue of fuel poverty for a quarter of a million Scottish households.

“We are facing global challenges, but measures such as these, and our far-reaching £22 billion package of action in 2022 to 2023, will ensure that more people can keep more of their money in their pockets.”