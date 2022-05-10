Rishi Sunak hints at new measures to ease pain from soaring energy bills

More government support might be coming for hard-pressed households that see their cost of living rise dramatically in recent months.

The Chancellor has vowed “to do what we can” to take the pressure off customers’ shoulders.

Speaking to BBC Look East in Ipswich, Rishi Sunak said: “I have always been very clear that we stand ready to do more as the situation requires it.

“But what I have always said is when we have better clarity on what energy prices will be in the autumn, then we will be in a position to know what the right response is.”

The Chancellor added that the government is currently “grappling with forces of global nature”, the rise in energy prices that is hitting international markets.

A few days ago, the boss of ScottishPower urged the government to take urgent action to help families tackle the cost of living crisis just before a further dramatic increase in the gas and electricity bills arrives.

On Friday, the Bank of England warned that households might be squeezed even further in October as energy bills are forecast to rise to £2,800 a year.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Mumsnet, Rishi Sunak said it would be silly to give more support for energy bills now.