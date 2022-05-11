Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Overwhelming case for windfall tax on energy companies, says Tesco Chairman

The boss of the retail giant has said customers are “extremely stretched” because of price rises

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 11 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

As the cost of living crisis engulfing the UK bites due to the increase in energy prices, the potential implementation of a windfall tax has been backed by one of the biggest brands.

Tesco Chairman John Allen told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that customers are “extremely stretched”.

Asked about what he would like to see included in the Queen’s Speech, Mr Allen said: “I think several short-term things – first of all, action to help people cope with a very sharp increase in energy prices.

“It is harder for people to mitigate energy than it is with food and I think there is an overwhelming case for a windfall tax on profits from those energy producers fed back to those most in need of help with energy prices.

“I think that would be the single biggest thing that could be done. It should be short-term only.”

The government had previously dismissed the idea of a windfall tax on energy firms’ soaring profits. 

Earlier this month, Shell and bp unveiled record profits as part of their latest quarterly reports.

Mr Allen added: “The fact is that the cost of living crisis, people talk about percentage but actually, it is absolute increases for many people and the people on lowest incomes the hardest pressed, it’s much more serious and more difficult to cope with.

“A lot of people are feeling something of a pinch and lots of people are actually feeling extremely stretched.”

The inflation could rise to around 10% later this year, according to the latest estimates from the Bank of England.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast