Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

IEA: World added record renewable energy capacity in 2021

The largest renewable energy growth was recorded in China, Europe and Latin America, according to a new report

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 12 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Global renewable energy capacity saw massive growth last year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

In its latest Renewable Energy Market report, the IEA suggests the world added a record 295GW of new renewable energy capacity in 2021.

The study estimated global capacity additions are expected to rise this year to 320GW – that is equivalent to the amount of power that would be needed to cover all electricity demand in Germany.

The authors of the report note solar power will most likely become the “king” of the newly installed renewable power capacity as it is predicted to account for 60% of global growth this year.

China, Latin America and the EU are leading areas in this renewable energy growth, the IEA has said.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said: “Cutting red tape, accelerating permitting and providing the right incentives for faster deployment of renewables are some of the most important actions governments can take to address today’s energy security and market challenges while keeping alive the possibility of reaching our international climate goals.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast