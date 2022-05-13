Government unleashes £200m for zero-emission HGVs

The government has today announced it will boost zero-emission heavy goods vehicle (HGV) technologies with an additional £200 million in funding.

The investment aims to create what it claims to become the world’s largest fleet of zero-emission HGVs, adding hundreds of greener trucks to the UK streets

The three-year scheme is expected to improve air quality, create more green jobs and reduce reliance on oil imports.

Initial competitions for battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell technology will be launched shortly.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said: “Our road freight industry is one of the most efficient in the world and contributes over £13 billion to the UK economy each year.

“But we must accelerate our journey towards our net zero goals, and we’re committed to leading the way globally on non-zero emission road vehicles.”

Graeme Cooper, Head of Future Markets at National Grid, said: “We welcome the next phase of the government’s zero emission road freight demonstrator programme.

“This will provide certainty for the trucking and freight industries as they transition to zero emission vehicles.

“At National Grid we have supported Phase 1 as part of the core advisory group and look forward to supporting this next step. In order for this to deliver real value to the market, it is critical that this proceeds at pace as the technologies are developing quicker than many expected.”