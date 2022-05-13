Londoners to get boost to cut their energy bills

Some 240 Londoners living in City of London Corporation-run housing estates will receive upgrades in a bid to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

People will get measures, including free energy-efficient lights, insulated doors, heating controls, double glazing and loft insulation as part of new green funding.

Residents in the William Blake Estate in Lambeth and the Sumner Buildings on the Southwark Estate will benefit from a £794,408 investment from the City Corporation and a £808,725 grant from the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Community and Children’s Services Committee, Ruby Sayed, said: “Most new homes are built with eco-friendly design in mind, but older properties are often the worst offenders when it comes to their carbon footprint.

“Climate change is the greatest threat we face. And here in the UK, heating and powering buildings makes up 40% of total energy use.”

