Rolls-Royce to launch new skills academy for nuclear training

Rolls-Royce Submarines Ltd has announced plans to launch a new skills academy dedicated to nuclear training in Britain.

The Nuclear Skills Academy, based in Derby, will be supported by industry and education experts, including the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, the National College for Nuclear, the University of Derby and Derby City Council.

It is part of Rolls-Royce’s drive to boost nuclear capability in the UK and create a pipeline of talent, with a commitment to support 200 new apprentices every year for at least the next 10 years.

The new apprenticeships will be spread across four courses: Nuclear Engineering Degree Apprenticeship, Business Degree Apprenticeship, Nuclear Engineering Technician Apprenticeship and Advanced Engineering Apprenticeship.

Steve Carlier, President – Submarines, Rolls-Royce said: “We are proud of our unique nuclear capability and we are fortunate enough to have some of the smartest minds on the planet working for us. But we must maintain this capability if we want to continue to innovate and evolve.

“Being born and bred in Derby, I am immensely proud that we are playing our part in further boosting the area’s reputation for engineering excellence. The UK is embarking on a nuclear renaissance and we are determined to make the East Midlands the home of nuclear expertise for decades to come.”