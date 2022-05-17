Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Greencoat UK snaps up 12.5% stake in Hornsea 1 for £400m

The acquisition of the stake in the 1.2GW offshore wind farm off east England is expected to complete in the third quarter of the year

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 17 May 2022
Image: Ørsted

Investment company Greencoat UK has announced it has agreed to acquire a 12.5% stake in Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The deal was made for a total cash consideration, including cash and working capital, of approximately £400 million, the company said.

Hornsea 1, which entered into full operation in December 2019, is considered the world’s largest offshore wind farm and is located 80 miles off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea.

It consists of 174 Siemens turbines and has a grid export capacity of 1.2GW.

Hornsea 1 is currently 50% owned by Ørsted and 50% owned by GIP.

Shonaid Jemmett-Page, Chairman of the Company, said: “Hornsea 1 has a high load factor and high CFD price which complements our subsidy-free investments.

“This transaction, once completed, will add another high quality operating asset to our portfolio and increase our net generating capacity to over 1.6GW.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast