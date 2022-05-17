Lightsource bp to co-develop 150MW fishery solar project in Taiwan

Lightsource bp has teamed up with Green Rock Energy to develop a 150MW project co-locating solar energy with aquaculture in Taiwan.

The Budai project will be one of the largest fishery solar farms in the East Asian country, producing enough renewable electricity to power around 43,000 homes annually.

It is also expected to help save around 133,770 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

In addition, the project, which is expected to commence in June 2023 and will enable fishermen to farm on around 200 ponds, will create around 750 jobs during construction.

Lightsource bp’s move to enter the Taiwanese market comes after it secured a $1.8 billion (£1.46bn) credit and trade finance facility last year to fuel its global growth strategy of developing 25GW of solar by 2025.

Nick Boyle, Group CEO, Lightsource bp said: “There are a lot of interesting opportunities for solar in Asia and our long term ambition is to have an EMEA, Americas and an Asia Pacific region so we’re excited that through our first East Asian project in Taiwan, we are beginning to build that third leg of the stool.

“Taiwan relies on imports for about 95% of its energy which leaves its energy supply vulnerable to external disruption. This energy challenge, coupled with the need for sustainably generated electricity makes Taiwan a unique project and we’re thrilled to draw on our global experience and work with Green Rock Energy to step up to the challenge.”