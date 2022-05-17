New EU cross-border energy infrastructure rules end support for oil and gas projects

The EU Council has given the green light for new rules for cross-border energy infrastructure that will end support for new natural gas and oil projects.

It has adopted a revised Trans-European Networks for Energy (TEN-E) Regulation, which also introduces mandatory sustainability criteria for all projects that is expected to simplify and accelerate permitting and authorisation procedures.

The new rules aim to modernise, decarbonise and interconnect member states’ cross-border energy infrastructures to help the EU achieve its 2050 climate neutrality goals.

They put emphasis on the role of energy from renewable sources regarding all assets, including smart gas grids and create a possibility for non-binding co-operation in the field of offshore grid planning.

In addition, the new rules intend to continue ensuring market integration, competitiveness and security of supply.

The infrastructure categories eligible for support have been updated, with an emphasis on decarbonisation and a new focus on offshore electricity grids, hydrogen infrastructure and smart grids have been added.