Quarterly price cap ‘could drive down energy bills’

The proposed quarterly price cap reviews could see householders pay less money for the amount of energy they use.

On Monday, Ofgem revealed a shake-up plan to adjust the price cap level every three months to reflect market prices more accurately and protect customers.

Analysts from Cornwall Insight have predicted that the proposals could bring a 5% reduction on their current forecast about the winter price cap.

Dr Craig Lowrey, Principle Consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Our initial view based upon the information and draft models provided by Ofgem – and given current market condition – is that the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2023 will show an approximate 5% reduction on our current forecast, which under the existing seasonal methodology is around £2,750 per annum for winter 2022-23.

“However, due to the many variables which drive our forecasts and the potential for further updates from Ofgem on their plans, this is subject to change.”

Two weeks ago, and just a few hours before the Queen’s Speech, Cornwall Insight updated its latest price cap forecasts for the coming winter.

They predicted that energy bills could spike to nearly £2,600 per year in October.

On 1st April, the price cap rose from the previous level of £1,277 to £1,971.