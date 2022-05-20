Ocean pollution went deeper than ever!

The world’s oceans grew to the most acidic levels in at least 26,000 years.

Carbon dioxide emissions cause acidification in the oceans – ocean acidification is the decrease in the pH value, caused by the uptake of carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has suggested four key climate factors, greenhouse gases, sea level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification set new records last year.

In its flagship ‘State of the Global Climate in 2021’ report, the UN agency has confirmed that the last seven years had been the warmest on record.

In a video message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres proposed five critical actions to boost energy transition – these include a tripling of renewable investments and an end to subsidies on fossil fuels which amount to nearly $11 million (£8.8m) per minute.

WMO Secretary-General Professor Petteri Taalas said: “Sea level rise, ocean heat and acidification will continue for hundreds of years unless means to remove carbon from the atmosphere are invented.

“Some glaciers have reached the point of no return and this will have long-term repercussions in a world in which more than two billion people already experience water stress.”