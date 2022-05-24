Government’s heat pump grant scheme opens

People looking at installing clean heating technologies in their homes can now apply for up to £5,000.

The government’s £450 million Boiler Upgrade scheme has opened to encourage more people to ditch their oil and gas boilers.

Funding will be available through an application procedure that installers carry out on behalf of property owners, with the up-front funding taken off their quote.

People will be able to receive £5,000 off the cost and installation of air source heat pumps and biomass boilers.

Those who will choose ground source heat pump to install will get £6,000.

The funding will support clean heating systems installed from 1st April onwards.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “Thanks to the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme, heat pumps using this clean, cheaper electricity will be the cheaper, obvious choice for households choosing to replace their fossil fuel boiler.

“It will also kick-start a British manufacturing industry that will help bring down prices even further whilst creating huge investment and job opportunities.”

A recent survey by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit showed that nearly 33% of Brits are keen to get an electric heat pump to help the UK insulate from Russia’s interference in the gas market.