New measures to protect UK aluminium extrusions industry from Chinese imports

A new trade remedy to protect the aluminium extrusions industry in the UK from Chinese imports has been recommended by the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA).

The TRA’s investigation found these imports “are being dumped into the UK at unfair prices and causing injury” to the UK industry.

Provisional measures will be imposed as the TRA completes its investigation, requiring Chinese companies exporting to Britain to provide a bank guarantee from 28th May 2022.

It will show the companies can pay the duty which they will ultimately be required to pay on imports of the goods, ensuring UK businesses that make similar goods “don’t suffer damage” from these imports while the TRA completes its investigation.

According to the TRA, aluminium extrusions are commonly used in the manufacture of heavy equipment, such as components for infrastructure projects like mining, oil and gas, chemical and refinery equipment.

They can also be found in office infrastructure such as window-frames, doors and railings, cars, buses and trains and air conditioners, personal watercraft and medical equipment.

TRA Chief Executive Oliver Griffiths said: “Our interim report concludes that Chinese exports of aluminium extrusions are being dumped in the UK market at lower prices than they are being sold in China.

“The Secretary of State has agreed that provisional measures should be put in place while we finish the investigation. The measures will protect UK manufacturers of products used in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, building and construction, transport and car manufacture.”