Gas prices at pre-invasion levels, but for how long?

In this episode you will learn:

UK gas commodity prices move to levels not seen since before the invasion of Ukraine

Global fuel demand set to rise as China comes out of hibernation and the US driving season begins

The UK also continues power exports to France as its nuclear fleet remains a challenge

Solar is delivering significant volume and while the highs of recent wind power generation return to normal, it continues to deliver expected volume at present

Global leaders meeting in Davos highlights the many challenges faced, comprising of inflation, food poverty, climate change, and the energy crisis

Meanwhile, the EU has signalled it will attempt to take the pressure off carbon prices, where politicians can alleviate pressure created by policy ahead of the coming winter

Do you need help to formulate a buying strategy to mitigate the impact of commodity market volatility on your energy contracts?

Read our client case studies, to see how clients of Alfa Energy have successfully managed their contract procurement and buying decisions to yield savings in challenging circumstances.

Go here for further information about Alfa Energy Group briefings, podcast episodes and market reports.

Go here for further information about strategy development, contract procurement and energy risk management.

This is a promoted article.