Will government announce a new £10bn energy bill package tomorrow?

The government will reportedly unveil a new package to tackle the rising cost of living tomorrow.

It follows a warning from Ofgem that the price cap is on course to increase by more than £800 to £2,800 in October.

In recent weeks, the government has come under pressure over its failure to bring forward more support for struggling households as energy bosses had warned that more action is needed before July.

Reports claim that potential measures might include a direct discount on energy bills, a temporary VAT cut and a major increase in the Warm Home Discount scheme.

The latter, which offers a rebate every year worth £150 could go up to £500, according to sources.

ELN has approached the Treasury for a response.