Britishvolt buys German battery cell maker EAS for €36m

Electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company Britishvolt has announced it is buying German battery cell developer and manufacturer EAS in a deal worth €36 million (£30.6m).

EAS, currently fully owned by the Monbat Group, has more than 25 years of experience in developing and producing large format cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells.

It uses compact production technology to guarantee the “highest quality standards” for its high power and energy cells “at the lowest environmental impact”.

EAS battery solutions have been adopted for aerospace and defense, submarine and marine and automotive applications in Europe, Asia and North America, and business partners such as NASA are already powered by the company’s cells.

Orral Nadjari, Founder and CEO, Britishvolt said: “Britishvolt and EAS are united by common goals. We share a vision and due to the high synergies, both companies are accelerating their mutual growth. For EAS and its customers, the focus is on greater capacities in the development and production of innovative cells and battery systems.

“We are expanding our know-how, deepening our ecological and resource-saving approach in production and enlarging our team. At the same time, we are supporting Britishvolt as a leader in battery cell technology in its focus on international growth.”