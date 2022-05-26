Efficiency & Environment

“One in every 45 people could be environment refugees by 2050”

Researchers have warned if emissions continue to soar sea levels may rise by a further 0.4 to 0.8m by 2100

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 26 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

By 2050, one in every 45 people could be displaced by climate change.

The worrying finding comes from new research by the University of Cambridge, commissioned by manufacturer Epson which suggests almost 75% of land-based and 66% of marine environments have been “significantly altered” by human actions.

Human activities, including agricultural processes, are threatening up to one million plant and animal species with extinction, the authors of the report have said.

They also suggest if emissions continue to increase at this pace, sea levels could swell over a further 0.4 to 0.8 metres by 2100.

The report, which looks at the impact of everyday appliances, estimates a worldwide switch from laser to inkjet printers by 2025 could reduce energy emissions to 52% of current levels.

That’s the equivalent of taking 280,000 cars off the road for a year.

Tim Forman, a Senior Research Associate at the University of Cambridge, said: “Far-reaching change is required by individuals and businesses across every industry, sector, and activity.

“The enormity of the task can feel overwhelming, yet incremental changes can make a big difference.”

