Scammers target public with fake Ofgem emails

As Britain’s energy crisis is spiralling, scammers pretending to be the energy regulator are sending fake emails, asking people for their bank details.

The UK’s national fraud and cyber reporting centre has said it has received more than 750 reports in four days about fake Ofgem emails.

Despite these emails stating the recipient is eligible for an Energy Bill Rebate, they are aimed at stealing financial information, the Action Fraud has said.

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “Protecting consumers is our top priority and preying on vulnerable customers in this way is unacceptable.

“We take these attempts to exploit consumers very seriously and we have already reported this malicious incident to the National Security Centre who will investigate further.

“We have also alerted our consumer contacts and posted across our social media channels, advising people to be vigilant.”