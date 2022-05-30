Boris – hails ‘big bazooka’ support in a ‘bumpy time’ with soaring energy prices

Boris Johnson has touted the government’s recent energy bill support package as “a big bazooka”.

Speaking during a visit at Stockton-on-Tees, the Prime Minister said: “I am not going to pretend that this is going to fix everything for everybody immediately and there are still going to be pressure but it’s a very substantial commitment by the government to getting us through what will be I am afraid still a bumpy time with the increase in energy prices around the world.

“It will also get us through until I believe that prices will start to abate and we will be in a much stronger position.”

“The reason we are going to be in a strong position is that we have so many people in work helping us, giving us the tax base we need to look after everybody else, it’s a high wage, high employment economy that we want.”

The new measures, announced by the Chancellor will see every household get an energy bill discount of £400 in October.