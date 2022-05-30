Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Which countries are leading in the race to net zero?

ELN asked delegates of AVEVA PI World about global efforts to cut emissions

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 30 May 2022
Image: ELN

Are countries’ and businesses’ actions sufficient to keep warming under 1.5°C?

ELN spent two days at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam attending AVEVA PI Word, an event designed to bring together different industries that strive to transform their operations while reducing their carbon footprint.

Thousands of delegates from around the world echoed the call for businesses to adopt digitalised practices to drive a quicker switch to a greener future.

But what do they believe about their countries’ steps to reach net zero?

Click the video to find out more.

