Low income Londoners offered £43m for warmer and greener homes

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced £43 million of funding for low income households to make their homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run.

He is urging Londoners living in cold and poorly insulated homes to apply for grants of between £5,000 and £25,000 under the Warmer Homes programme.

The call comes as Ofgem estimated energy bills could increase by an additional 40% or £800 in October this year and households are facing an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

The mayor and local councils are writing to eligible households this week, inviting them to register to the scheme for the installation of technologies including heat pumps, solar energy, insulation for walls, lofts and floors and draught-proofing.

As part of the programme, a Warmer Homes Advice Service which provides fuel poverty advice and referrals has supported more than 14,700 households across all boroughs in London.

Mr Khan said: “It’s unacceptable that many Londoners can’t afford to keep their homes warm, instead suffering cold, damp conditions throughout winter. With the unprecedented cost of living crisis and soaring energy prices, I am particularly concerned about those on lower incomes whose energy bills are likely to take up a larger share of their outgoings.

“That’s why today I’m committing a further £43m of funding through my Warmer Homes programme, which will help low income households make their homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run and build a better London for everyone.

“While I welcome the government’s U-turn on the energy company windfall tax, Ministers must do more, starting with restoring the universal credit £20 a week uplift and increasing benefits by the actual level of record inflation as soon as possible.”