Britain’s smart meter network hit 18 million mark

The UK’s smart meter network has exceeded 18 million installations since the scheme began a decade ago.

That’s according to the latest data from ElectraLink which shows the milestone was reached last month.

The report suggests energy suppliers carried out nearly 186,000 installations in April – the figure was 17% less compared to that in March.

The number of installations was also 15% lower than the same month last year, ElectraLink has said.

A recent survey by Smart Energy GB found that almost a third of households with a smart meter were using their in-home display more than usual in the last couple of months due to rising energy bills.

ElectraLink’s data also suggests the regions with the most installations last month included East England with 24,000, Southern England with 20,000 and the East Midlands with 18,000.