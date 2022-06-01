Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Britain’s smart meter network hit 18 million mark

Smart meter installations last month were 17% lower than those in March, according to a report

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 1 June 2022
Smart meters
Image: Shutterstock

The UK’s smart meter network has exceeded 18 million installations since the scheme began a decade ago.

That’s according to the latest data from ElectraLink which shows the milestone was reached last month.

The report suggests energy suppliers carried out nearly 186,000 installations in April – the figure was 17% less compared to that in March.

The number of installations was also 15% lower than the same month last year, ElectraLink has said.

A recent survey by Smart Energy GB found that almost a third of households with a smart meter were using their in-home display more than usual in the last couple of months due to rising energy bills.

ElectraLink’s data also suggests the regions with the most installations last month included East England with 24,000, Southern England with 20,000 and the East Midlands with 18,000.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast