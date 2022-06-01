‘First’ UK grid voltage management project goes live

The first in a series of pioneering projects to manage voltage levels across Britain’s electricity system has gone live.

National Grid ESO’s Mersey Pathfinder aimed to find a “reactive power” solution to managing high overnight voltage in the Merseyside region of England, created when demand and flows on the transmission network are lower.

If left unmanaged, the issue could potentially cause electrical flashovers and damage equipment.

Traditionally, reactive power services have been provided by large fossil fuel plants, such as coal and gas.

The Mersey Reactive Power solution uses a shunt reactor that absorbs reactive power to increase the efficiency of the network and manage high voltage levels.

The 200 megavolt ampere of reactive power (MVAr) reactor is expected to provide reactive power services to the ESO over at least the next ten years.

Julian Leslie, Head of Networks at National Grid ESO, said: “As we transition to using zero-carbon energy sources and away from large fossil fuel generators, there is an ever-increasing need to absorb reactive power and prevent high voltage levels.

“Solutions, such as those provided by PeakGen, improve system resilience and boost our plans to be able to operate a carbon-free grid by 2025 and reduce costs to consumers.”