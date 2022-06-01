Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Government invests £31m to slash industry emissions

This funding will be split into low carbon technologies including hydrogen and carbon capture

Pathway to COP26 report

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Wednesday 1 June 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The government is investing £31 million to cut industry’s reliance on fossil fuels and make energy bills cheaper.

Up to £6.6 million of this funding will go directly into research to find alternatives to diesel, investigating the feasible use of green hydrogen and other e-fuels in transport or machinery.

More than £5.5 million will be devoted to generating fuels from biomass and waste products, as well as designing heat pumps to be used in manufacturing sites, weaning the UK off natural gas – a key reason for sky-high energy prices.

Carbon capture technology will receive £12 million funding, with the remaining investment spread around other low carbon technologies.

British Steel in Scunthorpe, Punch Flybrid in Silverstone and Ingenza in Edinburgh are three of the projects set to receive funding.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “As we accelerate the UK’s energy independence by boosting clean, home-grown, affordable energy, it’s crucial that our industries reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

“This investment will help them to not only cut emissions but also save money on energy bills, on top of supporting jobs by encouraging green innovation across the UK.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast