Heat batteries are brewing new green adventure for UK’s beers

Could heat batteries hold the key to the decarbonisation of the UK’s beer industry?

Industries, including manufacturing, food refining and pharmaceuticals are currently using steam systems in their operations.

The technology is believed to be a large contributor to their overall carbon footprint.

Southampton firm Caldera promises to help with this issue with the use of heat batteries.

These batteries store heat energy using renewable electricity and release it when required as high-pressure steam.

The company has secured a £295,000 grant from the BEIS Industrial Fuel Switching competition for a feasibility study on how to roll out thousands of heat batteries for use in industrial settings.

Caldera Chief Executive Officer James Macnaghten, commented: “Industrial steam makes up 31% of the UK’s total industrial process heat requirement.

“This is normally provided by multiple steam boilers and accumulators that burn natural gas or oil.

“Banks of heat batteries can deliver high-pressure steam as required at temperatures up to 200°C. This will enable factories to switch off fossil fuels as their primary fuel source, enabling an easily adopted route to low carbon electrical power.”

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “As we accelerate the UK’s energy independence by boosting clean, home-grown, affordable energy, it’s crucial that our industries reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

“This investment will help them to not only cut emissions, but also save money on energy bills, on top of supporting jobs by encouraging green innovation across in the UK.”