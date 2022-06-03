New York announces 2GW of new solar and energy storage projects

New York has announced awards for 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects that are expected to add more than 2GW of capacity.

The projects – the state’s largest land-based renewable energy procurement to date – will deliver green electricity to power more than 620,000 homes for at least 20 years and cur emissions by more than 2.2 million metric tons a year.

They are expected spur more than $2.7 billion (£2.15bn) in private investment and create more than 3,000 short and long term jobs across the state.

Six of the projects will be paired with energy storage facilities, comprising 159MW of utility-scale capacity.

The projects support New York’s goal to generate 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030 and have a zero-emission grid by 2040.

They will strengthen the state’s current pipeline of renewables to power more than 66% of New York’s electricity from renewable sources.

Governor Kathy Hochul said: “Today’s investments will put us on a path to making New York a greener place to live while also creating new jobs and spurring economic development.

“These projects will allow us to not just meet but exceed our goal of obtaining 70% of our electricity from renewable resources and will further cement New York as a national leader in the fight against climate change.”