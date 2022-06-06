Businesses urge government to support them with new energy bill package

Businesses in the UK have urged the government to step in and protect them against spiralling energy costs.

Data from Make UK, which represents the country’s manufacturing sector, shows that more than two-thirds of firms claim that skyrocketing energy bills are causing ‘catastrophic’ or ‘major’ disruption to their operations.

Verity Davidge, Director of Policy at Make UK, said: “Companies are facing eye-watering increases in costs which are becoming a matter of survival.”

These calls come as the Chancellor is expected to be questioned by the Treasury Committee in the House of Commons later today on the recently announced cost of living package.

A few weeks ago, the Chancellor announced a £15 billion scheme to cut household energy bills.

MPs will ask about financial support for businesses and the likelihood of further measures.

Commenting ahead of the session, Mel Stride, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said: “It is very welcome to see such a bold package introduced by the Chancellor to support households with the rising cost of living.

“Overall, this looks like an impressive and generally well-targeted intervention. However, there are inevitably questions that arise, not least around the impact that the Chancellor’s intervention might have on inflation.”

ELN has approached the Treasury for a response.