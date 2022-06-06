Community-led projects in London offered £90k to tackle environmental inequality

A new community-led programme aimed at tackling environmental inequality and boosting climate resilience in London has been launched.

Mayor Sadiq Khan and environmental charity Hubbub have partnered to launch ‘Grow Together’ in response to data revealing that lower income, Black, Asian and minority ethnic Londoners are disproportionately affected by environmental issues such as flooding and overheating caused by climate change, as well as poor air quality and a lack of access to green space.

They are offering a total of £90,000 to boroughs and housing associations, with five neighbourhoods to be awarded £18,000 each as well as a year-long series of workshops and guidance from experts.

The programme builds on a community-led pilot project on Alma Street in Newham that sought to tackle social issues, such as a lack of community cohesion, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, with green solutions.

Billie-Jean Holmes, Community Coordinator of Alma Street Pilot Project and project co-ordinator at Hubbub, said: “Having worked on the pilot project, I know if residents and authorities work together, we can make our communities greener, healthier and stronger. For a long time, people have felt disheartened and pessimistic about the issues our community was facing – from litter and fly-tipping to a lack of accessible green space.

“Through coming together to tackle these problems, people now feel empowered and valued. This is a chance for communities to have a voice, be heard and together, do something about it.”

Mr Khan has also announced £1.2 million of funding for the next round of the Grow Back Greener Fund, which supports communities in creating and enhancing green space and increasing resilience to climate change impacts.

He added: “The climate emergency is one of the biggest global threats we face today and we know that it doesn’t impact all Londoners equally, with communities suffering poverty, deprivation and health inequalities more likely to experience the worst effects of flooding or overheating.

“Programmes like Grow Back Greener have shown that stronger, more cohesive communities are more resilient and more able to create positive, lasting changes to their environment. This project is part of a range of investment in green spaces and programmes to help tackle the climate crisis and build a fairer, greener London for everyone.”