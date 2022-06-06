Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy price increase in October predicted to make caregiving harder

Nearly 54% of carers have said the amount it costs them to look after someone has gone up in the last six months, according to a survey

Monday 6 June 2022
Image: Photographee.eu / Shutterstock

The energy crisis is now affecting caregiving duties.

A new survey from Smart Energy GB reveals almost 85 % of carers are now spending more on energy as part of their caregiving.

It is estimated that there are 13 million unpaid carers in the UK, the majority of whom are people looking after their parents.

Nearly 54% of carers say the amount it costs them to look after someone has increased in the last six months.

Four-in-ten unpaid carers admitted that they were taking steps now to help someone they care for to prepare for energy bill increases later in the year.

Almost 87% of the 1,000 respondents of the survey agreed that the increase in energy prices in October will make it harder when caring for people.

A few days ago, Ofgem predicted that energy bills could rise even further in October with a new price cap “in the range of £2,800”.

