Finance & Markets

Germans tackle energy crisis with €9-a-month transport tickets

A new government scheme offers unlimited travel on all local and regional public transport

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 7 June 2022
Image: Roman Yanushevsky / Shutterstock

The German Government has announced a new measure that will allow people to travel the country for just €9 (£7.7) a month.

The initiative comes as policymakers try to help people tackle soaring energy prices.

The scheme includes all local and regional transport on trains, buses and metro.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said: “Seven million people have already bought the ticket.

“This is how the citizens voted on the successful project. It shows that people opt for climate-friendly mobility if they see advantages in it.”

The federal government’s railway commissioner Michael Theurer said the €9 (£7.7) ticket could provide important insight into the future of local transport.

Last week, analysts estimated that a UK family needed to pay £95.15 for petrol and £100.42 for diesel to fill up a 55-litre car.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast