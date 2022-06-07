Germans tackle energy crisis with €9-a-month transport tickets

The German Government has announced a new measure that will allow people to travel the country for just €9 (£7.7) a month.

The initiative comes as policymakers try to help people tackle soaring energy prices.

The scheme includes all local and regional transport on trains, buses and metro.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said: “Seven million people have already bought the ticket.

“This is how the citizens voted on the successful project. It shows that people opt for climate-friendly mobility if they see advantages in it.”

The federal government’s railway commissioner Michael Theurer said the €9 (£7.7) ticket could provide important insight into the future of local transport.

Last week, analysts estimated that a UK family needed to pay £95.15 for petrol and £100.42 for diesel to fill up a 55-litre car.