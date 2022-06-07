Octopus launches zero home energy bills drive

What if there was no need to pay energy bills on top of rent or mortgage?

Octopus Energy and modular housing company ilke Homes have partnered to deliver what is described as the UK’s first homes that would have zero energy bills.

The project will see homes fitted with low carbon technologies, including solar panels and heat pumps.

The systems will be designed to provide all heating and hot water for the houses.

The houses, which will be manufactured in a factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, will also be “incredibly well” insulated to make sure less heat escapes.

The homes will also be equipped with battery technology to store any excess green electricity the solar panels generate.

By using a battery, the home will be able to store this energy for later use.

A few days ago, the government’s Boiler Upgrade scheme opened to applications – people looking at installing clean heating technologies in their homes can apply for up to £5,000.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “This breakthrough partnership debunks a long-standing myth – that cleaner energy will mean higher bills for consumers. Instead, people living in these homes won’t be paying for energy at all.

“This is yet another demonstration that clean energy is cheap energy, and the best answer to the fossil fuel crisis is accelerating the transition to renewables.”

Last month, the energy supplier unveiled a new partnership with Xlinks, the company building the ‘world’s largest’ subsea power cable to deliver green energy from Morocco to the UK.