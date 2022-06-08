NI largest gas supplier increases gas tariffs by 24.54%

Northern Ireland’s largest gas supplier firmus energy has announced new increases to its tariffs for its customers living in the Greater Belfast.

The company has said it will increase its natural gas tariffs by 24.5% from 1st July.

The Consumer Council estimated the news from firmus energy will impact nearly 49,000 domestic and small business gas customers in the Greater Belfast network.

It said the change will mean the annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by around £300 per year.

In February, the firm announced a 33.5% increase to its gas tariffs for customers in the Ten Towns area.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of firmus energy, said: “Sustained increases in wholesale commodity costs continue to affect the market and unfortunately we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs.”