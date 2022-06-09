Where do wind turbines go when they die?

Blades from a wind farm in Scotland will be given a second life as they will be used for the development of playparks, bus shelters and bike racks.

That is the goal of a new partnership between the renewable energy generator Fred. Olsen Renewables and wind turbine decommissioning service ReBlade.

The partners will reuse turbine blades from Windy Standard Wind Farm, near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway.

Fred. Olsen Renewables plans to repower the first phase of Windy Standard Wind Farm, which would see the removal of 36 turbines and up to eight wind turbines erected in their place.

The decommissioning process is expected to release various materials, including more than 100 turbine blades, the energy company said.

Miles McConville, Project Manager at Fred. Olsen Renewables, commented: “Windy Standard Wind Farm has been operating for over 25 years and was one of the first wind farms to be built in Scotland. It will also be one of the first to be repowered.

“We want our repowering proposals to celebrate this legacy and this includes making sure that our proposals lead the way in identifying solutions for the recycling and repurposing of turbine blade materials.”