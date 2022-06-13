NI energy supplier to increase electricity prices by 11%

Another energy supplier in Northern Ireland has announced it will increase its electricity prices.

Nearly 26,000 customers of Click Energy, the smallest of the five electricity suppliers in Northern Ireland, will see their bills soar by 11% from 1st July.

This will see a typical bill for a household with a credit meter rise by an extra £98 a year while those customers on a prepayment meter will pay an additional £99 per year.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at the Consumer Council, said: “The increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs and comes at a time when many are already experiencing extreme pressures on their household budgets with rises in home heating oil, natural gas, coal, grocery and transport fuel costs.”