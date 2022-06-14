Former ministers urge government to support oil and gas industry

Five former ministers have called for more support in the oil and gas sector.

Fergus Ewing, Amber Rudd, Alistair Carmichael, Brian Wilson and Charles Hendry who held senior ministerial positions in the past, have signed a non-partisan Declaration that urges the UK and Scottish Governments to give their full support to the UK’s oil and gas industry as part of the energy transition.

The Declaration urges that: “All governments in the UK should work together so that the complex regulatory landscape is capable of jointly and swiftly responding and enabling industry to deliver net zero and, in particular, clean power to platforms and carbon capture storage.”

The politicians suggest that the oil and gas sector is an “essential contributor” to the achievement of net zero targets.

Earlier today, the government launched the UK’s first carbon storage licensing round.

The group suggests an orderly transition is essential for cost-effective decommissioning.

They warn that without an orderly transition, the costs will increase by many billions of pounds at the expense of taxpayers.

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The government has repeatedly said that energy security is our intimate priority, including supporting the oil and gas sector and its transition.

“This is why the British Energy Security Strategy sets out how we will accelerate security of supply through cheap renewables, betting big on new nuclear and maximising domestic production of gas in the North Sea.

“Through our landmark North Sea Transition Deal we are backing the decarbonisation of the oil and gas industry while supporting tens of thousands of jobs across Scotland and the wider UK, ensuring high-skilled workers are not left behind.”