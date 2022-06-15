Could self-powered mobile phone masts end ‘no bar blues’?

Vodafone has switched on what is described as the UK’s first wind and solar-powered mobile phone mast in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The ‘self-powering’ mast incorporates a wind turbine, solar panels and a battery which potentially removes the need for a connection to the grid.

The telecoms giant said the new mast can be installed without the need to dig trenches and lay electricity cables, making it easier to install and reducing the impact on the local environment.

The technology is predicted to help Vodafone reduce carbon dioxide emissions and support its target of reaching net zero UK operations by 2027.

The trial of the technology is believed to inform the company’s decisions to scale it and deploy it at other sites.

Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer and Development Director at Vodafone, said: “This self-powering mobile phone mast, with on-site battery storage, could help us connect places that were previously impossible to reach.

“It will also help us reduce carbon emissions and minimise our impact on local environments.”