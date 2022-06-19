Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Brits keener to see solar panels in their local area than wind farms

South West England and Wales are the regions with the highest levels of approval for local onshore wind, survey suggests

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 20 June 2022
Image: Shutterstock

People are happier for a solar panel farm to be built in their local area than an onshore wind farm.

That’s according to the latest BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker which shows nearly 54% would be happy about a solar panel farm being built in their local area, while 43% would be happy for a wind project.

That reflects the scepticism the expansion of onshore wind often faces.

In recent months, proposals to relax onshore wind planning rules in the UK have reportedly faced criticism by members of the Cabinet.

The survey also found that happiness about having a local onshore wind farm was higher that the UK average for people in the East (48%) and South West (51%) of England and in Wales (51%), while it was lower in London (33%).

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast