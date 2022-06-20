Sarah Cardell appointed as interim CEO of the UK’s competition watchdog

Sarah Cardell has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

She is currently the General Counsel of the CMA and will take over the new role on an interim basis when current head Andrea Coscelli leaves in July.

Ms Cardell heads the CMA’s Legal Service and Policy and International Directorates which provide legal and policy advice across the CMA’s functions and also has executive leadership responsibility for the establishment of the CMA’s Digital Markets Unit.

The government has also launched the recruitment process for a new permanent CEO.

The CMA is a non-ministerial department responsible for enforcing competition and consumer law and carrying out investigations into mergers and markets and has recently taken on new functions including the Office for the Internal market (OIM).

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Sarah’s experience and expertise provides a strong foundation for the CMA at a time when their work to help people make the most of their money is critically important to consumers across the country.

“I thank Andrea for his achievements at the CMA. These include securing hundreds of millions of pounds for consumers following cancelled events and holidays during the pandemic, helping patients and the NHS by tackling unfair price increases for lifesaving medicines and establishing the CMA as a global leader in the regulation of digital markets.”