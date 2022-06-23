Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Green hydrogen pipeline to link Bulgaria and Greece

This is being built to cut Russian dependence and boost renewable energy access

Kiran Bose
Thursday 23 June 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Bulgaria and Greece are looking to link the countries through a hydrogen pipeline – to drive energy security.

Bulgartransgaz, the state company, is looking to have at least 5% connectivity by January 2025 – with a more ambitious target set for up to 15%.

The hydrogen pipeline under consideration would connect Sofia and Thessaloniki – as Bulgaria looks to cut ties with Russian energy and become more energy independent.

Aside from green hydrogen, works are also underway for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline that will stretch 28km and connect Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia to Greece.

Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz Vladimir Malinov set out these plans at the Sofia Economic Forum and stated: “Starting now, there will be a transition to hydrogen, which is not a competitor but instead, a supplement to gas.”

The ratio of green hydrogen to LNG will continue to rise during the next thirty years and Malinov explained that Bulgaria wants to be at the forefront of this shift.

