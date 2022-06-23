Rolls-Royce SMR receives rapturous welcome back home by Mancunians

Rolls-Royce has announced it will return to Manchester to build its new headquarters for its Small Modular Reactors (SMR) business unit.

The move comes almost 120 years after Charles Rolls met Henry Royce at the Midland Hotel in Manchester.

The new office will be located at 11 York Street and will operate alongside Rolls-Royce SMR’s other locations in Warrington and Derby.

Tom Samson, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Chief Executive, said: “Rolls-Royce SMR is coming back to Manchester where Charles Rolls and Henry Royce first met in 1904.

“We are growing as a company and as we move at pace to build our SMR power stations in the UK, the time is right to set up our head office in this fantastic city.

“We are on target to recruit 850 people to work on this incredibly exciting project by the end of this year.”

In response to the announcement, the Business Secretary wrote on twitter: “Another boost for new nuclear, with Rolls-Royce SMRs announcing new headquarters in Manchester.

“Backed by £210 million government funding, they are helping us turbocharge plans for more clean, affordable, homegrown energy.”