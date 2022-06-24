Finance & Markets, Top Stories

“Gas and energy are used as weapon against Germany”

The German Vice-Chancellor has said “gas is now a scarce commodity” in the country

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 24 June 2022
Image: Alexandros Michailidis /Shutterstock

Russia is using gas and energy as a weapon against Germany.

Speaking to reporters, Germany’s Vice-Chancellor and Energy Minister said: “We are in an economic standoff with Russia. Gas and energy is being used as a weapon against Germany with the aim of destroying the unity that has stood here in Germany and Europe.

“The great unity and solidarity with Ukraine and our willingness to pay a price for defending freedom.”

He has also said that gas is “now a scarce commodity” in Germany and has warned of more shortages.

A few days ago, analysts from Wood Mackenzie predicted that there will be further steep increases in energy prices as a result of Russia’s move to reduce flows through the Nord Stream pipeline.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast