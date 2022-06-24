A new partnership to jointly develop offshore wind projects in Greece has been launched.

Parkwind and Intrakat have teamed up to bring their complementary competences in offshore development and local infrastructure experience for new opportunities.

Intrakat Group, a key member of Intracom Holdings, is a player in the construction sector in Greece, with the company having significantly boosted its renewable energy activity in 2021 and has a current capacity portfolio of more than 1GW.

Parkwind develops, finances and operates offshore wind farms, with four wind farms under operational management in the Belgian North Sea and a fifth currently being installed in Germany.

The company expects to soon have more than 1GW of capacity under its management.

François Van Leeuw, Parkwind’s Co-CEO said: “With a partner like Intrakat, we know that we have what it takes to offer Greece the best of offshore wind.

“The complementary nature of our partnership is the key to developing a value proposition that can kick-start offshore wind in Greece. We are grateful to have a chance to start working together in an environment that is open and productive.”