Experts to advise Scottish ministers on ‘fair heat decarbonisation’

The independent panel will investigate the costs of the transition to low carbon heating in Scotland

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 27 June 2022
The Scottish Government has today appointed an independent panel of experts to advise its ministers on ways heat decarbonisation could be fair across all income groups.

The purpose of the panel is to investigate the costs of the transition to climate-friendly heating in Scotland, including heat pumps and communal heating.

It will also consider impacts across households, with a focus on those on low incomes.

Made up of experts from economics, fuel poverty and strategic planning, the panel will meet for the first time on 30th June.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “The transition needed in our homes over the next two decades is central to our climate ambitions.

“It is an opportunity to support new industries and jobs and to do so in a way which tackles inequalities. This panel is another step in our goal to creating a fairer, greener future for all.”

It is estimated that nearly a fifth of Scotland’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from homes and workplaces.

