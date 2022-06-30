Infrastructure, Top Stories

Gas mains and pipes did not cause the Birmingham house explosion, says Cadent

There will be an excavation of the house to allow emergency services to continue their investigation into the causes of the incident

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 30 June 2022
Image: West Midlands Fire Service

Gas distribution network company Cadent has confirmed the explosion at a house in Birmingham was not caused by gas mains and service pipes in the area.

After the blast, a woman was found dead and a man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The company said: “Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and were not the cause of the incident in Kingstanding.

“The matter now lies with other agencies for further investigation.”

Yesterday, the West Midlands Fire Service said its investigators were working closely with West Midlands Police and gas specialists to try to establish why the explosion happened.

It said: “They will be carefully excavating areas in the remains of the house, so parts of its gas supply can be accessed and examined.”

Elliott Nelson, Cadent’s Network Director for the West Midlands, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those impacted and everyone in this close-knit community.

“Since the incident, our engineers have been onsite working with the emergency services. It has been difficult for everyone and I know all the respondents are grateful for the support the community has shown.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast