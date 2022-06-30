Octopus makes flashy and windy entrance to Dutch market

Octopus Energy Group’s generation arm has announced its entrance into the Dutch renewable energy generation market.

The announcement follows the company’s announcement last week about its investment in a 35MW onshore wind farm in Hessen, near Frankfurt.

Octopus Energy Generation’s fund management team acquired the Borssele V offshore wind farm, operated by the Dutch energy company Eneco.

Located in the Dutch North Sea, the project consists of two large wind turbines – each as tall as the Gherkin building in London.

It is estimated that the wind farm creates enough energy to power 25,000 homes a year.

It is part of the Borssele wind farm zone which is made up of five wind farms with a combined total capacity of 1.5GW.

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, commented: “It’s brilliant to have entered the Dutch renewables market so soon after our first wind energy deal in Germany. The Netherlands is on the path out of fossil fuels and we’re here to help on this mission.

“We started making a splash in offshore wind this year, and we’ve already got a lot more in the pipeline.”