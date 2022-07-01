Wasted energy from England’s leakiest homes ‘will cost families extra £250’

Households are wasting a whopping £770 million a year as expensive heat leaks through walls, roofs and windows.

That’s according to a report by the Local Government Association (LGA) which highlights the need for insulating two million households that are currently in fuel poverty.

The LGA, which represents more than 350 councils across England and Wales, has called on the government to redouble its efforts for insulating all fuel-poor homes by 2030.

By focusing on fuel-poor households, the LGA said this ambition would save up to £770 million a year from household energy bills by 2030, around £500 million in NHS spending a year and almost 670,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Earlier this week, in an interview on ITV’s Peston programme, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said there are challenges the UK faces in tackling low insulation levels.

Councillor David Renard, environment spokesperson for the LGA, said: “So many homes are leaking more and more money as energy prices increase. This will hit stretched household budgets hard and the public purse, while adding to the climate crisis.

“Investment now will save households further down the line, ease the cost of living crisis and mean families have added security and flexibility within their budgets.”